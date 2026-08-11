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Agreement! Breakthrough in the negotiations for the ÖFB national team player

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11.08.2026 13:40
Stefan Posch is likely to return to Mainz.
Stefan Posch is likely to return to Mainz.(Bild: Sepp Pail)
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Von krone Sport

After tough negotiations, a breakthrough has apparently been reached: Stefan Posch will leave Como and return to Mainz! The two sides have agreed on a transfer fee.

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Posch already played for Mainz in the German Bundesliga during the second half of last season. During his loan stint, the Austrian national team player made a strong impression, and Posch himself felt right at home at the “Carnival Club.”

The goal was therefore clear: Posch was to make a permanent move to Mainz. The problem, however, was Como, where the defensive specialist still has a valid contract. 

6.4 Million Demanded
Although coach Cesc Fabregas was willing to let the Austrian go, he wanted the move to bring in some fresh cash for the club. The Serie A club is said to have demanded around 6.4 million euros. Mainz, on the other hand, was unwilling to dig that deep into its pockets,

Stefan Posch will likely soon be celebrating in a Mainz jersey again.
Stefan Posch will likely soon be celebrating in a Mainz jersey again.(Bild: GEPA)

As reported by Sky and transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio, a breakthrough has now been achieved in the negotiations. According to the reports, the parties have agreed on a transfer fee of four million euros. The medical exam is reportedly already underway, and the contract is set to be signed shortly thereafter.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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