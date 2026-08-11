Man (47) Allegedly Raped a 15-Year-Old

Initially 14 Days in Pretrial Detention

This is also confirmed by Hansjörg Mayr, spokesperson for the Innsbruck District Attorney’s Office. “Pretrial detention was ordered primarily because of the serious nature of the alleged offense—and also because the crime was directed against a minor,” Mayr explained to the “Krone.” This decision is now valid for 14 days. “Then it will be determined whether pretrial detention is still necessary,” the spokesperson clarifies. In any case, any prior convictions were “not a deciding factor” in the imposition of pretrial detention.