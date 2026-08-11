Victim Raised the Alarm
Man (47) Allegedly Raped a 15-Year-Old
A 15-year-old girl in the Zillertal valley in Tyrol apparently had to endure a horrific ordeal! She alerted the police and reported that she had been raped during an event. The suspect, a 47-year-old Austrian man, was arrested. He has been in pretrial detention ever since.
According to police, the 15-year-old and the 47-year-old know each other. Both attended a village festival in the Zillertal—well-known in the region—last Saturday. “The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m.,” police spokesperson Christian Viehweider confirmed to the “Krone,” “the minor reported that she had been raped by her acquaintance.”
Despite the ordeal she endured, she acted with quick thinking. For this reason, the patrol was able to “locate the suspect in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene and arrest him,” the spokesperson explained. The 47-year-old Austrian was ultimately transferred to the Innsbruck Correctional Facility, where he has been held in pretrial detention ever since.
I can confirm that this incident occurred in Hart im Zillertal on August 8 at approximately 3:15 a.m.
Christian Viehweider, Sprecher der Tiroler Polizei
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
Initially 14 Days in Pretrial Detention
This is also confirmed by Hansjörg Mayr, spokesperson for the Innsbruck District Attorney’s Office. “Pretrial detention was ordered primarily because of the serious nature of the alleged offense—and also because the crime was directed against a minor,” Mayr explained to the “Krone.” This decision is now valid for 14 days. “Then it will be determined whether pretrial detention is still necessary,” the spokesperson clarifies. In any case, any prior convictions were “not a deciding factor” in the imposition of pretrial detention.
Pretrial detention was ordered primarily because of the serious nature of the alleged offense—and also because the offense was directed against a minor.
Hansjörg Mayr, Sprecher der Staatsanwaltschaft Innsbruck
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
Is the suspect a teacher?
According to information from the “Krone,” the 15-year-old is said to have been rendered unconscious with knockout drops. “Based on current findings, there is no evidence to suggest this,” says Viehweider. Furthermore, the 47-year-old Austrian is allegedly a teacher. “We are not authorized to provide any information on this matter,” Mayr emphasizes.
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