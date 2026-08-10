Did he win over the Greens?
Leonore Gewessler on Heat, Potatoes, and Ceuta
In the midst of the hottest July on record—and on the very day that the cost of Austria’s drought damage was estimated at one billion euros—Leonore Gewessler takes a seat with Simone Stribl at Küniglberg. The main topic—and, naturally, the Greens’ favorite—at the first ORF “Summer Interview” was, unsurprisingly, the climate. But migration, extremism, and the budget also came up—as did free outdoor swimming pools for everyone. Rate the Greens’ performance now.
“By 2050, the heat will cost us 20 billion euros a year,” the Green Party leader—and former climate minister, who succeeded the recently heavily criticized Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP)—painted a bleak picture of the future in advance in an interview with the “Krone.” “It’s a bit warm today,” she joked during her introduction by interviewer Simone Stribl. This is her second time —following 2020—hosting ORF’s traditional summer political series, which, for cost-saving reasons—as was the case last year—is taking place on the terrace at Küniglberg.
A spray bottle for the hot dog vendor
Construction workers, farmers, and hot dog stand vendors: They all expected and deserved support from the government, according to Gewessler. She is calling on the federal government not only for financial aid to cover immediate losses but also for “climate protection measures at last.” Farmers, in particular, need land restoration. “This should finally serve as a wake-up call for the federal government.” Using a water spray bottle at the table, she wants to make her point clear: “This is how the sausage stand vendor cools off—because the government isn’t delivering.”
How did Leonore Gewessler fare on ORF? Vote here:
Potatoes and a Broad Attack on the Coalition
As climate minister, she had stopped “pointless highway projects,” but the new transportation minister (Peter Hanke, SPÖ) is bringing them all back. Without a legal obligation on the part of the federal states as well, land consumption won’t be curbed, “because potatoes don’t grow in a parking lot.” She had harsh words for her successor, Totschnig: He’s vanished into obscurity and is “negligent” because he isn’t presenting any solutions.
Schools and kindergartens need cooling systems so that children and staff “can learn and work in a healthy environment.” Whatever the cost? Gewessler responds evasively: “Doing nothing costs more. Are we going to wait until the first person collapses in the heatwave?” She and Stribl are sweating, too, but their conversation flows along...
People often approach her to thank her for the Klimaticket—and their eyes light up. They sparkle even more when Gewessler brings up Kickl: “He wants us to suffer because then his poll numbers go up.”
Isn’t the refugee issue important to her?
Stribl becomes aggressive for the first time when the topic of Ceuta comes up: The Greens are staying silent. “No,” Gewessler counters, pointing out—as she did last year at the same venue (and her predecessor Werner Kogler did the year before)—that the Greens’ rhetoric had been too soft in the past. Europe is a continent of hope, she says, but we need humanity and order. “We need to know and monitor who is coming.” Perhaps they’ve been too inconsistent in their messaging, but “extremists who trample on human rights are our enemies.”
Free outdoor pools for everyone?
Stribl asks whether the Greens are failing to take the strained budget situation into account with their demands (climate ticket, free admission to outdoor pools, free menstrual products): The transportation minister is spending billions, and on top of that, the wealthy aren’t being held accountable: “The Porsche owners are popping the corks.” Her budget solution: the inheritance tax. Then, even during a “heat crisis” like the one we’re facing now, outdoor pools could be made available for free.
Christian Stocker’s pessimistic remarks about all mothers’ work also become a topic of discussion: She expects the chancellor not only to apologize but also to “see and feel” the realities of women’s and men’s lives and “ensure justice.”
Military reform and hospital closures
On the topic of military service, she said they’re still waiting for the text of the bill; she won’t take a firm stance until then. Civil service workers should definitely be paid better; she can understand the need for an extension—but for the Greens to approve it, “the system must improve for young people and be meaningful.”
As the daughter of a doctor, she sees primary care centers as the right step and welcomes the “battle with the Medical Association that Health Minister Johannes Rauch has initiated.” Is every small rural hospital necessary? “People must be included in the planning,” Gewessler evades the question. However, she could imagine turning small locations into medical centers or scaling back services.
Kickl wraps things up
Incidentally, the heat is affecting the “Summer Talks” not only in terms of content but also visually: During filming on Monday evening, the temperature was still 32 degrees—and that was at 7:30 p.m. The political talk shows are being pre-recorded again this year, with the sun’s position determining the schedule. To ensure that lighting conditions remain reasonably consistent for the 9:00 p.m. broadcast, the recordings are moved forward slightly each week. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl will be the last to appear on September 7, starting at 7 p.m. Next week, NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger will take her seat.
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