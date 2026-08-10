Leonore Gewessler on Heat, Potatoes, and Ceuta

Isn’t the refugee issue important to her?

Stribl becomes aggressive for the first time when the topic of Ceuta comes up: The Greens are staying silent. “No,” Gewessler counters, pointing out—as she did last year at the same venue (and her predecessor Werner Kogler did the year before)—that the Greens’ rhetoric had been too soft in the past. Europe is a continent of hope, she says, but we need humanity and order. “We need to know and monitor who is coming.” Perhaps they’ve been too inconsistent in their messaging, but “extremists who trample on human rights are our enemies.”