Homophobia
Martial Artist Lures Young Man into a Deadly Trap
Shocking revelation following the discovery of a body in Langenzersdorf! The murder of a young man appears to be a hate crime. The 18-year-old martial artist is believed to have lured the victim (29)—who had thousands of followers on social media—into a deadly trap out of hatred toward gay people.
Investigations will now have to determine whether the teenage Hungarian murder suspect is also part of the notorious group that takes the law into its own hands. In any case, “pedo-hunters” are an extremely dangerous international trend that has spread from overseas to Europe. Self-appointed vigilantes don’t just hunt down alleged child molesters using fake profiles—where they often pose as underage boys and girls—but also target men from the LGBTQ+ community.
Neighboring House Became the Crime Scene; Victim Was an Internet Star
The fact is: The fateful meeting place with the 29-year-old victim from Vienna—who was also open about his homosexuality on social media—was the house next door to the 18-year-old murder suspect in Langenzersdorf (Lower Austria)—the owners were on vacation.
Apparently, the date was a deadly trap. When police found the body, the young man had suffered horrific injuries to his head and neck. The trained martial artist had simply beaten the 29-year-old—who was a minor internet star among his fan base—to death.
Confession made
During questioning, the teenager showed absolutely no emotion. With cold-blooded detachment, he confessed to his horrific motive: “I hate homosexuals.” The 18-year-old murder suspect was taken to the Korneuburg Regional Court. A motion for pretrial detention is now being filed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.