Three fire departments on the scene
Nighttime Call-Out Requires Three Fire Departments
A nighttime call in the Gmunden district required three fire departments to respond. A single-family home caught fire in a densely built-up area. Thanks to a rapid, large-scale response, the fire was prevented from spreading throughout the house. The source of the fire has since been identified: the sauna.
At 2:01 a.m., the sirens wailed. Firefighters from the Gschwandt Fire Department were called to a house in a densely built-up area, with flames shooting from the roof and smoke billowing out. Ten minutes later, firefighters from the Gmunden Fire Department and then those from the Steyrermühl paper mill were called in as well.
Power supply cut off immediately
The upper floor and the roof truss were almost entirely engulfed in flames. While the power was cut off to the affected house to prevent putting the responders in unnecessary danger, the firefighters entered the building to extinguish the fire and also battled the flames from the turntable ladder.
Residents were able to escape
Eventually, they managed to bring the fire under control and contain it. No one was injured; the residents had recognized the danger in time and were able to escape outside. In the meantime, the police have already determined the origin of the fire: it had started in the sauna.
Heat buildup caused the fire
Just two days ago, there was a fire on the roof of a disused farm in Weißenkirchen im Attergau, which was also contained thanks to the rapid response of several fire departments. The cause of that fire has now also been determined: according to experts, a fatal buildup of heat had occurred.
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