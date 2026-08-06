Conference League
LIVE: Two in a row! Rapid capitalizes on major mistakes
SK Rapid has continued its perfect start to the season in terms of results, winning its fifth competitive match. However, the Hütteldorf side’s performance on Thursday in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Conference League in Estonia was anything but convincing. Rapid didn’t secure a 4-1 (1-1) victory over Paide until the final minutes and is now on the verge of advancing to the playoffs ahead of next Wednesday’s second leg.
Bendeguz Bolla gave Rapid an early lead with a penalty kick awarded for a handball (5th minute). But despite at times dominating play, the Viennese were unable to build on their lead and rarely posed a threat. The massive underdog equalized through Daniel Luts (41') following a corner kick. It wasn’t until the closing minutes that substitutes Moulaye Haidara (83', 94') and Petter Nosa Dahl (85') secured the expected victory.
Dream Start Thanks to a Penalty Kick
Coach Johannes Hoff Thorup sent an attack-minded lineup onto the field at the Estonian National Stadium. With six new players compared to Sunday’s Bundesliga opener victory against Altach, his team got off to a dream start. After a handball by Victor Hugo, the VAR intervened; referee Danilo Nikolic reviewed the video and awarded a penalty kick, which Bolla (5th) confidently converted.
Rapid then gave the ball away a few times unnecessarily but otherwise had the game under control. Most of the first-half action took place around the Estonians’ penalty area, but the Viennese struggled to find a way past their deep-lying opponents. It wasn’t until the 34th minute that Rapid posed a real threat, with Marco Tilio sending an Auer cross just wide of the goal.
The underdog managed a surprising equalizer off a set piece. Following a corner kick, Luts pushed a ball that had bounced off the crossbar over the line from close range. Abdourahman Badamosi even had a chance to take the lead before halftime, but his shot lacked power (43rd minute).
Fresh Quartet Secured the Win
Hoff Thorup opted not to make any substitutions at halftime and gave the same starting lineup a chance to do better. It didn’t work. In the 59th minute, he reacted by bringing on Dahl; ten minutes later, Yusuf Demir, Haidara, and Nico Bajlicz entered the game. The quartet brought some fresh energy and sealed the win.
Demir immediately had a great chance, but goalkeeper Ebrima Jarju was able to stop his shot (71'). Demir also played a key role in the opening goal. Goalkeeper Jarju was there in time but couldn’t hold onto the ball, and Haidara scored to take the lead. Dahl added another goal two minutes later off a pass from Bolla, sealing the victory, and Haidara completed his brace in stoppage time.
Paide Linnameeskond (EST) – SK Rapid 1:4 (1:1)
Tallinn, Referee Nikolic (SRB). Second leg on August 12 (6:00 p.m.).
Goals:
0:1 (5') Bolla (handball penalty)
1:1 (41.) Luts
1:2 (83') Haidara
1:3 (85') Dahl
1:4 (94.) Haidara
Paide: Jarju – Tur, Baranov (80. Andrade), Victor Hugo, Lilander – Miller, Hoim, Cabral (58. Ojamaa) – Luts (80. Jobarteh), Badamosi (66. Anier), Sohna
Rapid: Hedl – Bolla (87' Roka), Cvetkovic, Raux-Yao, Auer – Gulliksen (69' Y. Demir), M. Seidl, Schaub (69' Bajlicz), Tilio (59' Dahl) – Adamsen, Wurmbrand (69' Haidara)
Yellow cards: Hoim and Bolla
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