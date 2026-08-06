LIVE: Two in a row! Rapid capitalizes on major mistakes

SK Rapid has continued its perfect start to the season in terms of results, winning its fifth competitive match. However, the Hütteldorf side’s performance on Thursday in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Conference League in Estonia was anything but convincing. Rapid didn’t secure a 4-1 (1-1) victory over Paide until the final minutes and is now on the verge of advancing to the playoffs ahead of next Wednesday’s second leg.