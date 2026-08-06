LIVE NOW: Red Bull Salzburg vs. FC Pafos!

After 70 minutes, Baidoo had to leave the field with a thigh strain—at that point and shortly before, four fresh attacking players—Sota Kitano, Karim Konate, Aguilar, and Tabakovic—had entered the game. That injected new momentum into the game. Konate had a shot on goal (76'), but missed the target. Tabakovic, however, was able to demonstrate his goal-scoring instinct. Following a delicate cross from Barry, Veratschnig laid the ball back to Tabakovic, whose first shot was blocked, but whose follow-up found the back of the net. This marked the team’s third competitive victory, following the 7-1 win in the ÖFB Cup in Oberwart and the league victory against Hartberg.