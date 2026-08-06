Despite FIFA's U-turn
Uncompromising! UEFA Threatens World Cup Boycott Again
The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) remains unyielding, continuing to threaten a World Cup boycott even after FIFA President Gianni Infantino admitted to the mistake behind the failed investor deal.
UEFA stated that the conditions for withdrawing the threat have not been met. “First, the proposals to sell the major competitions had to be withdrawn. Second, assurances had to be given that such attempts to distort soccer in this way would never be made again.”
Furthermore, UEFA reaffirmed that trust in Infantino had been lost. The association made it clear that it stands by this position. “Yesterday’s announcement that some of the FIFA president’s staff members (whose careers depend on his favor) agree with him does not change this,” the continental federation added.
Crisis Management at FIFA
Meanwhile, Infantino has put the world governing body back on track in its crisis management efforts in Morocco. Following the failed investor deal and criticism from all sides, the FIFA president demonstrated unity in Rabat and appeared alongside Secretary General Mattias Grafström. All top officials present had expressed “their full support” for Infantino, FIFA stated in a press release. This did not appease UEFA.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.