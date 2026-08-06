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30-Year-Old Woman Killed

After Fatal Accident! Prosecutors Investigate Former Ski Star

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06.08.2026 17:33
Peter Runggaldier in 2000 during the downhill race in Garmisch
Peter Runggaldier in 2000 during the downhill race in Garmisch(Bild: GEPA)
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Shocking development following the fatal accident: The Trento Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into former South Tyrolean ski star Peter Runggaldier on suspicion of negligent homicide in a traffic accident!

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However, according to the prosecutor’s office, this is a standard procedural step following the death of a German cyclist in an accident on June 23 on the road to the Sella Pass in the municipality of Canazei.

According to Italian media, 57-year-old Runggaldier had been riding his motorcycle on the mountain pass road to the Pordoi Pass near Canazei in Trentino when he collided with the German woman, who was in Trentino on her honeymoon. The 30-year-old woman, who was known as a mountain guide, blogger, and outdoor influencer, was thrown onto the road and flown by emergency medical helicopter to the hospital in Bolzano. Runggaldier also sustained several broken bones in the accident.

Runggaldier cooperative after the accident
The cyclist, originally from Penzberg, was on a bike tour through the Dolomites with her husband when theaccidentoccurred. The couple had chosen South Tyrol as the location for their wedding and wanted to spend their honeymoon engaging in outdoor activities in the mountains. Runggaldier cooperated after the accident, assisting investigators in reconstructing the incident and repeatedly inquiring about the victim’s condition. A breathalyzer test came back negative, and initial witness statements indicate no evidence that he was traveling at excessive speed.

Runggaldier enjoyed numerous successes in the Ski World Cup in the 1990s, particularly in the downhill and super-G disciplines. In the latter, the 57-year-old won the World Cup in the 1995 season. At the 1991 World Championships, the racer won the silver medal in the downhill.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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