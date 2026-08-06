30-Year-Old Woman Killed
After Fatal Accident! Prosecutors Investigate Former Ski Star
Shocking development following the fatal accident: The Trento Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into former South Tyrolean ski star Peter Runggaldier on suspicion of negligent homicide in a traffic accident!
However, according to the prosecutor’s office, this is a standard procedural step following the death of a German cyclist in an accident on June 23 on the road to the Sella Pass in the municipality of Canazei.
According to Italian media, 57-year-old Runggaldier had been riding his motorcycle on the mountain pass road to the Pordoi Pass near Canazei in Trentino when he collided with the German woman, who was in Trentino on her honeymoon. The 30-year-old woman, who was known as a mountain guide, blogger, and outdoor influencer, was thrown onto the road and flown by emergency medical helicopter to the hospital in Bolzano. Runggaldier also sustained several broken bones in the accident.
Runggaldier cooperative after the accident
The cyclist, originally from Penzberg, was on a bike tour through the Dolomites with her husband when theaccidentoccurred. The couple had chosen South Tyrol as the location for their wedding and wanted to spend their honeymoon engaging in outdoor activities in the mountains. Runggaldier cooperated after the accident, assisting investigators in reconstructing the incident and repeatedly inquiring about the victim’s condition. A breathalyzer test came back negative, and initial witness statements indicate no evidence that he was traveling at excessive speed.
Runggaldier enjoyed numerous successes in the Ski World Cup in the 1990s, particularly in the downhill and super-G disciplines. In the latter, the 57-year-old won the World Cup in the 1995 season. At the 1991 World Championships, the racer won the silver medal in the downhill.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.