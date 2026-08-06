After Fatal Accident! Prosecutors Investigate Former Ski Star

Runggaldier cooperative after the accident

The cyclist, originally from Penzberg, was on a bike tour through the Dolomites with her husband when theaccidentoccurred. The couple had chosen South Tyrol as the location for their wedding and wanted to spend their honeymoon engaging in outdoor activities in the mountains. Runggaldier cooperated after the accident, assisting investigators in reconstructing the incident and repeatedly inquiring about the victim’s condition. A breathalyzer test came back negative, and initial witness statements indicate no evidence that he was traveling at excessive speed.