Long Prison Terms Following Torture and Rape

And what did the second and third defendants do? Nothing to help the two victims. Attorney Sascha Flatz—who represents the 23-year-old Serbian—tries to put things into perspective: “He kicked them a little. Then he fell asleep on the couch. He didn’t notice a thing about the incident with the bottle.” Defense attorney Ernst Schillhammer says on behalf of his 21-year-old client: “There certainly would have been many, many appropriate ways to act. Unfortunately, he didn’t choose any of them.”