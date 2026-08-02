Trial Over Killed Cat Ends with Acquittals

“No animal abuser would use a bolt gun to torture an animal,” the court’s reasoning stated, among other things. In any case, an expert was unable to determine whether the animal was still in pain when it was struck with the shovel.

One had to assume that the cat had been found injured. At the very least, there was no evidence to the contrary. According to their own statements, the men wanted to put the animal out of its misery. The acquittal on the charge is already final.

In one case, a diversion was granted for coercion because the individual in question allegedly threatened someone who wanted to go to the police.