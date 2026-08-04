Off on Vacation After a “Lightning Visit” by Private Jet

With Pedro Sánchez having gone on vacation, conservative forces view any basis for cross-party cooperation as frozen. The government and the opposition accuse each other of refusing to work and of showing a lack of interest in implementing immediate measures following the Ceuta disaster. “It’s simply ‘very difficult to reach an agreement with someone who has gone on vacation, disregards the citizens, and lets them down,’” opposition voices are quoted as saying in *El País*. Political commentators also noted smugly that the security zone around Sánchez’s vacation home, with some 40 to 70 elite security personnel, is more heavily guarded than the European external border in North Africa.