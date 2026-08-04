"There's no turning back"
Rival tournaments? Anti-Infantino alliance steps up the pressure
Opponents of FIFA President Gianni Infantino are ramping up the pressure! As reported by “The Times,” an alliance of three continental confederations has formed, and it is now reportedly considering launching its own international competitions should Infantino refuse to step down.
The power struggle within FIFA continues to escalate. FIFA President Infantino’s failed plans to sell shares in the World Cup have triggered a major upheaval in soccer. Open resistance against the president has been mounting for some time. A powerful counter-alliance has formed.
Three continental confederations—UEFA (Europe), CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football), and the AFC (Asia)—have joined forces to secure Infantino’s resignation. To achieve this goal, they have several plans up their sleeves, “The Times” now reports.
One particularly drastic measure: If the FIFA boss refuses to step down and seeks re-election in March, the anti-Infantino alliance could launch its own international competitions to put serious pressure on the Swiss official.
“Everyone is determined”
In doing so, Infantino’s opponents are apparently targeting South America in particular. “Would the major South American countries rather play against France or Spain, or against Lebanon or Djibouti? Everyone is firmly resolved; there’s no turning back now,” a source close to FIFA is quoted as saying.
In addition, a boycott of the FIFA committees—where the world governing body’s landmark decisions are made—is being considered. Infantino himself, meanwhile, is feeling the pressure and is seeking influential supporters of his own. His hopes are reportedly pinned primarily on the U.S. government under President Donald Trump. So far, however, his efforts have apparently been without much success.
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