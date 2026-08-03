Where Fire Bans Are in Effect
What You Can and Cannot Do in the Forest Right Now
Extreme drought makes forests and meadows highly flammable. Right now, strict compliance with the forest fire protection ordinance is extremely important. However, many people don’t know exactly what this covers or where the ban on open flames applies.
The wildfire that kept some 280 firefighters on their toes in Tragwein over the weekend—and left even experienced firefighters speechless—is still fresh in many people’s minds. Nor is the follow-up remark by Daniel Schützenhofer, commander of the Tragwein Volunteer Fire Department, exactly reassuring: “Given the current dry conditions, it’s only a matter of time before something catches fire again.”
Now, the utmost caution is called for. Forest fire prevention regulations have been in effect in all 17 districts of Upper Austria since spring. But where exactly do they apply, and what penalties are involved?
Applies to Private Property as Well
“The regulations are brief, clear, and unambiguous; they leave no room for interpretation,” emphasizes Markus Voglhuber, spokesperson for the Upper Austria State Fire Department. The exact wording varies from district to district. What is certain, however, is that lighting open fires of any kind is prohibited in forested areas and high-risk zones. The official ban also covers smoking and barbecuing—whether with charcoal or gas—on private property at the edge of the forest, as well as candles and tea lights used during summer theater performances in a forest clearing. High-risk areas are those where the spread of fire to the forest cannot be ruled out. “We all have to go through this; unfortunately, there’s no other way,” said Voglhuber.
Penalties and Damages
The fire department can only draw attention to the Forest Fire Protection Ordinance but cannot simply remove sources of fire such as grills or candles. Violations can be punished with fines of up to 7,270 euros or a four-week prison sentence. If the person responsible for the fire is identified, they face claims for damages, which can be far more costly.
The cause of the fire in Tragwein remains under investigation.
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