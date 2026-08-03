What You Can and Cannot Do in the Forest Right Now

The wildfire that kept some 280 firefighters on their toes in Tragwein over the weekend—and left even experienced firefighters speechless—is still fresh in many people’s minds. Nor is the follow-up remark by Daniel Schützenhofer, commander of the Tragwein Volunteer Fire Department, exactly reassuring: “Given the current dry conditions, it’s only a matter of time before something catches fire again.”

Now, the utmost caution is called for. Forest fire prevention regulations have been in effect in all 17 districts of Upper Austria since spring. But where exactly do they apply, and what penalties are involved?