Hidden Cell Phone
Red Cross Employee Secretly Filmed Colleagues in the Restroom
A man—now a former employee—hid a cell phone equipped with a camera in the men’s restroom at the Red Cross headquarters in Salzburg. He is believed to have recorded countless intimate videos, and the whole thing has now come to light. What consequences does the suspect face?
Why did he do it? Neither Red Cross officials nor investigators currently have a concrete answer to that question. The fact is: Last week, an employee placed a cell phone in a men’s restroom at the Red Cross headquarters on Sterneckstraße in Salzburg. He apparently left the phone’s camera running continuously and is believed to have recorded numerous intimate videos of his coworkers.
The rescue organization openly told the “Krone” that this was a “massive violation of privacy”—thereby confirming the scandalous restroom discovery.
Suspect Fired from Rescue Organization
Officials emphasize that they reacted immediately. They firmly refute rumors to the contrary. “All necessary internal security measures were taken immediately,” they state. The premises were thoroughly searched, but no additional cell phones or cameras were found. The employee is no longer working for the Red Cross, and the rest of the staff has been informed.
Management reported the incident to the police, and the investigation is ongoing. The suspect faces serious consequences: Those who take such “unauthorized photographs” face prison sentences of up to half a year. Hefty fines are also possible. “We are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities,” promise Red Cross officials.
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