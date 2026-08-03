Standardized Fines: Here’s How Much Illegal Parking Will Cost

On average, 50 percent more expensive

Starting next year, anyone who exceeds the parking time limit in a short-term parking zone, sets the parking meter incorrectly, or fails to display the parking ticket properly will face a fine of 60 euros—currently, the fine is exactly half that amount. The fine for exceeding the speed limit by up to 10 km/h will also double. In that case as well, drivers will have to pay 60 euros in the future—instead of the current 30.