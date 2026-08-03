Is the FIFA Boss on His Way Out?
Two Options: How Gianni Infantino Could Be Ousted
Following the spectacular failure of his investor deal, Gianni Infantino is facing sharp criticism from various quarters and calls for his resignation. Here’s how the FIFA president could be ousted…
It remains to be seen whether the opposition has already reached a critical mass. The British “Times” reported over the weekend that the controversial head of world soccer’s governing body could face an extraordinary meeting of the FIFA Council, at which he is expected to be called upon to resign.
This so-called FIFA Council is the organization’s most important decision-making body between FIFA Congresses and consists of 37 members. To convene an emergency meeting, at least 19 members would have to vote in favor, according to the BBC. The meeting would have to take place within two weeks. However, Infantino could simply reject a call for his resignation.
Or an extraordinary FIFA Congress
Another possibility mentioned is that at least 43 of the 211 FIFA member associations could convene an extraordinary Congress and hold a vote of no confidence there. At the same time, however, a potential successor would likely need to be in place. But there is not yet an official challenger.
Infantino Still Has Support
Despite the increasingly sharp criticism, Infantino is not yet isolated. The Swiss official, who has previously failed with controversial ideas and who actually intends to run for a final four-year term as president at the FIFA Congress in Rabat next March, is still receiving support. Egypt, Morocco, Lebanon, and Qatar recently reaffirmed their backing.
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