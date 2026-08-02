Bundesliga LIVE Updates
LIVE: Rapid Gets Lucky! Altach Misses Big Chances
Season opener in Austria’s Bundesliga: SK Rapid hosts SCR Altach. We’re covering the game live (see below). The score is currently 1-0.
Here’s the LIVE TICKER:
Rapid kicks off the new season on Sunday (7:00 p.m./live on Sky) with a home game against Altach to wrap up the first round of the Bundesliga. The Hütteldorf-based team gained confidence by advancing to the third qualifying round of the Conference League.
Three commanding performances in the Cup and European competition have given Rapid a positive outlook heading into the league opener. “The start was definitely quite solid, not just in terms of results but also in terms of performances,” summarized center back Jakob Schöller, who completed his first preseason without any injury issues. Now, however, they face a different caliber of opponent than Wienerberg and Santa Coloma.
“Altach is a completely different opponent than the ones we’ve faced so far. From what we’ve seen in the friendlies, they’re trying to play a bit more; you can tell they’ve further developed their style,” analyzed Rapid coach Johannes Hoff Thorup.
He expected seven to eight players in the opponent’s starting lineup who also played in the 1-1 draw in Altach on March 1. “That speaks to continuity and to the team,” said the Dane. In his own team, Romeo Amane’s availability is in question. “If not now, then he’ll be ready for the European Cup match,” said the 37-year-old. That match takes place on Thursday in Estonia against Paide, as a reward for confidently overcoming the Santa Coloma hurdle.
“We hope we’ll be able to play twice almost every week for a long time.” The Viennese intend to stay true to their style of play in each match. “Every game is different, but we have to bring our strengths to the table to get a good result,” said Hoff Thorup.
In front of at least 14,000 fans, the Viennese aim to remain unbeaten for the tenth consecutive time against Altach and hope to celebrate a shutout victory in their first home game for the fifth straight season. “It’s probably an advantage for them that they’ve already found a certain rhythm under competitive conditions, and scoring six goals is no easy feat,” said Altach coach Ognjen Zaric. For him, Rapid ranks among the league’s “top three teams.” “But if we play at 100 percent, it won’t be easy for Rapid either,” Zaric emphasized. High hopes rest especially on Patrick Greil in this matchup against his former club. For now, forwards Marko Raguz and Srdjan Hrstic are only slated to come off the bench, as they aren’t yet ready to play a full 90 minutes.
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