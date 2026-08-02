LIVE: Rapid Gets Lucky! Altach Misses Big Chances

In front of at least 14,000 fans, the Viennese aim to remain unbeaten for the tenth consecutive time against Altach and hope to celebrate a shutout victory in their first home game for the fifth straight season. “It’s probably an advantage for them that they’ve already found a certain rhythm under competitive conditions, and scoring six goals is no easy feat,” said Altach coach Ognjen Zaric. For him, Rapid ranks among the league’s “top three teams.” “But if we play at 100 percent, it won’t be easy for Rapid either,” Zaric emphasized. High hopes rest especially on Patrick Greil in this matchup against his former club. For now, forwards Marko Raguz and Srdjan Hrstic are only slated to come off the bench, as they aren’t yet ready to play a full 90 minutes.