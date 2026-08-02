Bundesliga LIVE Updates
LIVE starting at 5 p.m.: Austria Lustenau vs. SV Ried
Season opener in Austria’s Bundesliga: Newly promoted SC Austria Lustenau hosts SV Ried. We’re covering the game live (see below). The score is currently 0–0.
Here’s the LIVE TICKER:
After two years in the 2nd Division, Austria Lustenau is making its Bundesliga comeback with a home game against SV Ried. “We’re all incredibly excited that it’s finally kicking off. Not just the team and the staff, but the entire club has been working toward this moment,” explained head coach Markus Mader.
Lustenau got off to a successful start with a 1-0 cup win over Kremser SC and now aims to get on the board in the league as well in this matchup between the two newest promoted teams. Mader expects a challenging task.
“We want to rise to the challenge!”
“Ried has great individual talent and has changed its style of play compared to previous years. They have a lot of pace on offense and will push us to our limits. We want to rise to the challenge and get off to a positive start,” said the 58-year-old.
Ried is undefeated in 16 Bundesliga matches against the Vorarlberg side (seven wins, nine draws) and is coming off a strong season in which they finished first in their qualifying group.
“As a newly promoted team, Lustenau is riding a wave of euphoria!”
However, the Innviertel side is no longer the same team: successful coach Maximilian Senft, defensive stalwart Nikki Havenaar, midfielder Nicolas Bajlicz, top scorer Kingstone Mutandwa, and record signing Antonio Van Wyk all left the club over the summer.
Following their cup victory in Dornbirn, however, the team is determined to make their second trip to Vorarlberg a success as well. “As a newly promoted team, Austria Lustenau is riding a wave of euphoria; they have a strong roster and are led by an experienced coach who instills a clear vision in the team. “It will be important for us to be in the game right from the start, to put our principles into practice on the field, and to play with courage as a team,” explained new head coach Mario Despotovic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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