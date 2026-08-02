LIVE starting at 5 p.m.: Austria Lustenau vs. SV Ried

Following their cup victory in Dornbirn, however, the team is determined to make their second trip to Vorarlberg a success as well. “As a newly promoted team, Austria Lustenau is riding a wave of euphoria; they have a strong roster and are led by an experienced coach who instills a clear vision in the team. “It will be important for us to be in the game right from the start, to put our principles into practice on the field, and to play with courage as a team,” explained new head coach Mario Despotovic.