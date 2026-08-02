Death toll rises: Dozens of bodies in the water

On the coast, however, the situation appears to have calmed down. No new attempts to enter the exclave by sea have been observed, reported an RVTE reporter on the scene. Only a few workers were seen, who, according to the broadcaster, were busy installing buoys to serve as a physical barrier. On Friday, the Guardia Civil had already installed a 500-meter-long inflatable orange barrier. Together with the chain of buoys, this is intended to improve control and surveillance of the area.