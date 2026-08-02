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Now it's forever!

Swarovski proudly shows off a ring on her ring finger

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02.08.2026 08:00
On Swarovski’s ring finger, the ring sparkles with the inscription “forever”—perhaps a sign of a ...
On Swarovski’s ring finger, the ring sparkles with the inscription “forever”—perhaps a sign of a secret marriage to Mark Mateschitz (in the background of the photo)?(Bild: Krone KREATIV/AFP/Andrej Isakovic)
Porträt von Elisa Torner
Von Elisa Torner

Victoria Swarovski and Mark Mateschitz have taken their relationship to the next level. Recently, a particularly eye-catching ring has been adorning the crystal heiress’s ring finger. The word “forever,” set with diamonds, can be seen on the ring sparkling on Swarovski’s right hand.

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Love inscriptions have long been a theme in Mateschitz and Swarovski’s relationship. For example, the 32-year-old owns a necklace with the name “Mark” engraved on it. She thus symbolically carries her sweetheart with her at all times. The glamorous couple’s private jet is marked with the initials “LVM,” which stand for “Lovebird Victoria Mark.” The TV host and entrepreneur has even immortalized their beloved dog, Gustl, in written form—also in the form of a sparkling necklace.

The two have been a couple for over three years now. They are now often seen together in public. ...
The two have been a couple for over three years now. They are now often seen together in public. Swarovski has been married once before. For Mateschitz, this would be his first marriage.(Bild: APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)

From now on, however, Swarovski’s ring is likely to attract the most attention. That’s because the 32-year-old is increasingly making a point of showcasing it. She wore it conspicuously at the Formula 1 race in Spielberg, where she repeatedly ran her hand through her hair in a showy manner. Even in new promotional photos for her fashion brand, Orimei Fashion, the ring now outshines everything else.

Did the couple secretly get married this spring?
Apparently, this eye-catching gem has been part of the crystal heiress’s life for quite some time. According to the “Krone,” Swarovski has been keeping this glittering secret since around April of this year. At that time, the fabulously wealthy couple was celebrating exactly three years together.

Rumors of a possible wedding have surfaced repeatedly in the past. For example, there were rumors of a potential marriage right around the time Swarovski hosted the Eurovision Song Contest.

Swarovski also secretly entered into her first marriage, to entrepreneur Werner Mürz. Afterward, she waited quite some time before finally sharing the joyful news with the public. So it’s quite possible that the “forever” ring comes not only with a certificate of authenticity but also a marriage certificate. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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