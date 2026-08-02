Coach Apologizes: “Very, very embarrassing!”

Even before the match, Philipp Semlic had sharply criticized the stadium conditions in Tyrol. After the final whistle, he doubled down. “I’m always a man of clear words, and I can only repeat: When a Champions League opponent like Sturm Graz comes to play here—a team that most recently played at Hearts on a ‘golf course,’ as Fabio Ingolitsch put it—then they have to play there. Then I have to apologize to Sturm Graz here,” Semlic said in an interview with Sky (video below).