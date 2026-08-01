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“Krone” Gas Pump Check: This Is How Much We’re Paying in Taxes
The federal government’s new fuel price cap is now in effect! Starting in August, the mineral oil tax (MöSt) will be reduced by 1.9 cents. However, the tax burden at domestic gas stations remains high: You can check here to see how much tax you’re paying per liter.
Fuel prices in Austria have risen significantly again in recent weeks. A liter of diesel costs more than two euros on average nationwide, and premium gasoline is also just under 1.90 euros.
Due to the price surge, the Austrian federal government was forced to extend its fuel price cap by one month. Starting in August, the mineral oil tax at the pump will be reduced by 1.9 cents—instead of 0.8 cents as in July.
How much of the government’s money are we really spending on gas?
Furthermore, the “Price-Down Guarantee” remains in effect, requiring gas stations to quickly pass on falling wholesale prices. However, unlike at the start of the price cap, there will again be no intervention in the corporations’ profit margins. The burden on ordinary Austrians therefore remains very high.
With the “Krone” gas pump check, you can have your fill-up checked and broken down:
A large portion of the fuel price is still made up of taxes—as the fuel price calculator clearly shows. Added to the net price are the fixed mineral oil tax and the CO2 tax. Then another 20 percent value-added tax is slapped on top of this total—a tax on the tax, so to speak.
The federal government’s intervention thus remains modest. By way of comparison: In April, there was still a ten-cent-per-liter tax relief. However, the coalition of the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS has decided against long-term interventions targeting the oil multinationals.
The war in Iran and the resulting price spikes on the oil market are causing profits to skyrocket. For example: The Austrian oil, gas, and chemicals company OMV increased its adjusted operating profit by 65 percent to 1.71 billion euros in the second quarter of 2026.
OMV Reports Huge Profit
“Of course, it’s also true that we’ve benefited from the higher prices in the energy and fuel sectors,” OMV CEO Alfred Stern recently explained.
At the same time, the company suffered production losses in the Middle East and incurred additional costs due to price caps and regulatory interventions. “That means the results were naturally dampened by these factors, but more than offset by the high prices.”
“Token Measure” Draws Criticism
In light of record profits and a seemingly never-ending crisis caused by the war in Iran, the federal government’s current price cap has drawn corresponding criticism. The Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB) described the decision as insufficient. “The margin regulation has proven that it works. The fact that it has been watered down and is no longer being applied decisively, even though prices are rising again, is incomprehensible,” said Angela Pfister, head of the ÖGB’s economic affairs department, in a press release.
Criticism also came from the FPÖ. “This isn’t just a drop in the bucket—it’s a deliberate disregard for the concerns of our commuters, families, and businesses,” said FPÖ Secretary-General Michael Schnedlitz. He described the motor vehicle tax cut as “nothing more than a token gesture.”
“Despite the grandiose announcements in the spring, there are once again no measures targeting the profits of oil multinationals—the Social Democrats have caved in yet again. Corporations that are fueling the climate crisis while raking in billions are once again being spared by this government,” according to a press release from the Green Party caucus in Parliament.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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