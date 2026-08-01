“Krone” Gas Pump Check: This Is How Much We’re Paying in Taxes

How much of the government’s money are we really spending on gas?

Furthermore, the “Price-Down Guarantee” remains in effect, requiring gas stations to quickly pass on falling wholesale prices. However, unlike at the start of the price cap, there will again be no intervention in the corporations’ profit margins. The burden on ordinary Austrians therefore remains very high.



With the “Krone” gas pump check, you can have your fill-up checked and broken down: