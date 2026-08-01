Too Punctual: Bus Driver Took a Smoking Break

Summer Ensures Smooth Sailing

However, according to Verkehrsbetriebe Burgenland, it is extremely rare for a bus to be ahead of schedule at all. Normally, buses tend to be a few minutes behind schedule. The unusual stop was actually due to the summer vacation. Because there is significantly less traffic at the moment, some buses are making faster progress than usual. On the Eisenstadt-Oberwart route, this was only the second time this year that a bus had to wait for its scheduled departure time.