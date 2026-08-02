Three Months in Jail for Checking a Cell Phone Navigation App

“I’m truly very sorry,” the 21-year-old Afghan man from Spital/Pyhrn told the young policewoman during the trial. On April 5, the man had been driving at least 60 in a 30 zone in Linz and was looking at his phone’s navigation app when he was cut off. An evasive maneuver sent him crashing into an unmarked police car, in which the woman and a colleague were conducting radar speed checks. The male officer escaped with a bruise, while the female officer suffered severe facial and dental injuries and remains under treatment.