Here’s How the Bundesliga Teams Have Boldened Their Roster!

Wolfsberger AC:

After a disappointing last season, WAC is looking to knock on the door of the top six again. With players like Raffael Behounek and Throsten Schriebl, the Carinthians have added experience, and striker Giacomo Vrioni has already made his mark in the first round of the cup with two goals and an assist. However, the Silberberger squad must also cope with significant departures. Key players such as Dominik Baumgartner, Alessandro Schöpf, Dejan Zukic, and Erik Kojzek left the club over the summer.