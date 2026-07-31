Transfer Roundup
Here’s How the Bundesliga Teams Have Boldened Their Roster!
Many new faces, many high-profile departures—the twelve Bundesliga clubs were already very active in the transfer market this summer. Here’s an overview ahead of today’s Bundesliga kickoff.
LASK:
Reigning champions LASK, led by head coach Didi Kühbauer, brought several familiar names to Linz. Alessandro Schöpf and Robert Ljubicic bring a wealth of experience, while attacking midfielder Krystof Danek was signed on a permanent basis. At the striker position, however, the champions face a major problem—Ramiz Harakate, who was brought in from GAK as a replacement for Kalajdzic and Entrup, tore his ACL during his debut and will be sidelined for several months.
Sturm Graz:
After finishing as runners-up last year, Sturm Graz is looking to make another run at the title and is relying on plenty of Bundesliga experience. Jeyland Mitchell has been signed on a permanent basis, while Jürgen Heil and Simon Seidl know the league well and made a perfect debut by scoring goals in the Champions League qualifiers against Hearts. In defense, however, the Graz team lost key players in Emir Karic, Dimitri Lavalee, and Jusuf Gazibegovic.
Red Bull Salzburg:
Many new faces in Salzburg. New head coach Danny Röhl sold players worth 64 million euros but simultaneously spent around 33 million euros on new signings. The club signed experienced striker Haris Tabakovic, and Nikolas Veratschnig was immediately named captain.
Austria Vienna:
The Violets continued to focus heavily on youth during the transfer window. They brought in three new signings—Ibrahim Buhari, Jonas Feddersen, and Julian Hettwer—while the rest of the squad was promoted from their own youth academy. Midfield dynamo Aboubakr Barry was transferred from Austria to league rival Salzburg, and defensive gem Ifeanyi Nduwke was sold to Liverpool for three million euros.
SK Rapid:
Rapid also had a relatively quiet transfer window. The Hütteldorf-based club signed only two players—Nicolas Baijlicz and Tonni Adamsen—and likewise relied heavily on its own youth system. Lukas Grgic, Andreas Weimann, and Janis Antiste are among the players who left the record champions this summer.
TSV Hartberg:
With the departures of goalkeeper Tom Ritzy Hülsmann and forward prospect Elias Havel, Hartberg brought in around 4.5 million euros. To replace them, Schopp’s squad signed, among others, Armin Pecsi from Liverpool and Angelo Gattermayer from WAC.
SV Ried:
Following their successful return to the Bundesliga last season, new head coach Mario Despotovic aims to keep the team in the league once again with new signings such as Stefan Schwab, Jussef Nasrawe, and Oliver Sorg. However, with the departures of Antonio Van Wyk, defensive leader Nikki Havenaar, and top scorer Kingstone Mutandwa, the Upper Austrians have suffered some significant losses.
Wolfsberger AC:
After a disappointing last season, WAC is looking to knock on the door of the top six again. With players like Raffael Behounek and Throsten Schriebl, the Carinthians have added experience, and striker Giacomo Vrioni has already made his mark in the first round of the cup with two goals and an assist. However, the Silberberger squad must also cope with significant departures. Key players such as Dominik Baumgartner, Alessandro Schöpf, Dejan Zukic, and Erik Kojzek left the club over the summer.
SCR Altach:
SCR Altach had to replace departures such as Alexander Gorgon and Mohamed Ouedraogo this summer. Marko Raguz comes from Austria, and Benjamin Böckle from Rapid.
Grazer AK:
Ramiz Harakate’s departure to LASK is a major blow for the Graz team. Nevertheless, Feldhofer’s squad has been active in the transfer market. With Peter Michorl, they’ve brought in an experienced midfielder, and former team goalkeeper Cican Stankovic is set to keep the net clean starting immediately.
WSG Tirol:
It wasn’t an easy summer for the Tyroleans. With the departures of Jamie Lawrence, Valentino Müller, Tobias Anselm, Matthäus Taferner, and Lukas Sulzbacher, they lost nearly their entire starting lineup. In addition to young players like Marc Striednig and Drew Murray, the club also sought to compensate for the departures with experienced players such as Husein Balic, Murat Satin, and Nemanja Celic.
Austria Lustenau:
Austria Lustenau is preparing for its return to the Bundesliga. Mame Wade was sold to Belgian first-division club RAAL La Louvière. With Danilo Soares, the newly promoted team signed the biggest name in the Kade—a 34-year-old defender who played for several years in Germany’s second- and third-tier leagues.
It finally kicks off today at 7:30 p.m.—champion LASK takes on Grazer AK. You can follow the game live via the live ticker here on sportkrone.at.
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