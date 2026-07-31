Majority Opposes It
Another Setback for Infantino! World Cup Plan in Jeopardy
FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s outlandish plans to sell stakes in the World Cup to investors are in danger of falling through. Following UEFA and CONCACAF, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has now also voted against the proposal...
“Soccer should never have been put in such a position,” the federation stated in an official announcement. “The fact that the situation has reached a point where the real possibility of a boycott of the FIFA World Cup has entered the public debate should concern everyone who cares about the future of our sport.”
Majority Not Secured
The Asian confederation has 47 votes, UEFA has 55, and CONCACAF has 41 out of a total of 211 members. This means that, as things stand, FIFA’s outlandish World Cup plans have failed.
However, there’s a catch: The confederations do not vote as a bloc. It is the individual national associations that cast their votes. Even if UEFA, the AFC, and CONCACAF officially reject the plans, any of their member associations could theoretically still vote in favor.
But FIFA intends to stick to its plans regardless of the headwinds. In a press release on Friday morning, the world governing body referred to “false media reports” that had disrupted the deliberations on the plans. “No one is selling soccer. That is not something FIFA would ever consider. We will continue this consultation process to ensure that every member association has the opportunity to cast its vote based on facts.”
FIFA Is Already Backtracking
However, FIFA also stated that without the support of the 211 member associations, “FIFA’s commercial activities would remain unchanged.” The FFE would not be established. The FFE was proposed solely to ensure that all FIFA member associations have the opportunity to make meaningful use of soccer’s commercial opportunities in their respective countries, and that this is done without compromising the spirit or leadership of FIFA or soccer itself.”
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