A Fiery Statement
Hoeneß on Infantino: “… then he can have it!”
Uli Hoeneß has taken a clear stand against FIFA President Gianni Infantino and criticized his plans to sell parts of the World Cup to investors. In doing so, he appealed to the European federations, which themselves sent a clear message on Thursday.
At first, Hoeneß seemed somewhat cautious on Thursday evening when the topic of the World Cup sale plans came up, preferring to hold back a bit. “I have a specific, very strong opinion! But it’s too early for me to make it public,” the Bayern Munich chairman is quoted as saying by “Sportbild.”
He did make one thing clear, however: This opinion is directed against Gianni Infantino! And in the end, the 1974 World Cup champion did let himself be drawn into a fiery statement when the conversation turned to the boycott threats from UEFA that had previously become public.
“You can throw it in the trash”
“Personally, I believe that the Europeans here don’t even realize yet how strong they actually are. Because a tournament without Europeans can be thrown in the trash!” Hoeneß made clear, and finally addressed the FIFA boss: “If the Europeans are truly united and if they work consistently toward this goal, Mr. Infantino won’t get away with this plan. If he wants Fiji to play Cape Verde in the World Cup, then he can have that.”
On Thursday, following a virtual emergency meeting, UEFA announced that all 55 UEFA member associations had voted to support a boycott of the men’s and women’s World Cups if FIFA President Gianni Infantino continues to push ahead with his privatization plans. A strong signal of resistance!
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