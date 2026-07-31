Hoeneß on Infantino: “… then he can have it!”

“You can throw it in the trash”

“Personally, I believe that the Europeans here don’t even realize yet how strong they actually are. Because a tournament without Europeans can be thrown in the trash!” Hoeneß made clear, and finally addressed the FIFA boss: “If the Europeans are truly united and if they work consistently toward this goal, Mr. Infantino won’t get away with this plan. If he wants Fiji to play Cape Verde in the World Cup, then he can have that.”