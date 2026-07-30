After a shaky start, Austria secures promotion

New signing Jonas Feddersen (20th minute) and Kelvin Boateng (29th minute) turned the game around with their goals before halftime, and Reinhold Ranftl (66th minute) added another. Liepaja had taken the lead through Amar Haidara as early as the 4th minute, before Martins was sent off for a “last-ditch tackle.” Beitar Jerusalem now awaits as a tougher opponent. The Israelis defeated AEK Larnaca 1–0 and then 2–3 in a penalty shootout. The first leg will take place this coming Thursday on the road in Romania.