Red Card for Former Violets
After a shaky start, Austria secures promotion
Austria did what it had to do and advanced to the third qualifying round of the Conference League. Following a 2-0 win in the first leg, the Viennese also prevailed 3-1 (2-1) in the second leg against Liepaja. Coach Stephan Helm’s team will next face Beitar Jerusalem.
The visitors from Latvia took an early lead in Vienna-Favoriten, but a quick red card for former Austria player Marvin Martins (8th minute) gave Austria a long-term numerical advantage.
New signing Jonas Feddersen (20th minute) and Kelvin Boateng (29th minute) turned the game around with their goals before halftime, and Reinhold Ranftl (66th minute) added another. Liepaja had taken the lead through Amar Haidara as early as the 4th minute, before Martins was sent off for a “last-ditch tackle.” Beitar Jerusalem now awaits as a tougher opponent. The Israelis defeated AEK Larnaca 1–0 and then 2–3 in a penalty shootout. The first leg will take place this coming Thursday on the road in Romania.
Helm’s Rotation and Early 0–1 Deficit
With temperatures just barely above 30 degrees, Helm, as expected, opted for a rotation. Johannes Eggestein, Manfred Fischer, and Lee Tae-seok started on the bench, and the offense—featuring Boateng, Vasilije Markovic, and Julian Hettwer—was entirely reshuffled. However, Austria did not exude confidence. The opening minutes were intense.
For the Violets, the match got off to the worst possible start. Philipp Maybach protested a foul, but Italian referee Luca Zufferli waved it off. Samuel Sahin-Radlinger could only parry the ensuing long-range shot, and Ibrahim Buhari made an unfortunate pass to Haidara. In the absence of VAR, the goal stood. Martins, however, did his former employer an unintended favor.
Liepaja’s captain—who had been honored just before kickoff for his years in the violet jersey (2021 to 2025)—fumbled the ball against Boateng and, as the last man, held the attacker back by the foot. Zufferli promptly pulled out a red card. The Favoritner team continued to fight for their lead. A solo effort brought the equalizer: Feddersen started dribbling 20 meters in front of the opponent’s goal, left two defenders in his wake, and finished with precision.
A Flurry of Chances for the Violets
The 2–1 goal came just under half an hour into the match. A burst of speed by Matteo Schablas created space; Markovic’s shot was blocked, but Boateng finished on the rebound. Liepaja didn’t give up: Defender Vjaceslavs Isajevs saw his shot from a corner kick tipped away by Sahin-Radlinger’s fingertips. Before halftime, Markovic and Schablas each squandered golden opportunities to make it 3–1 when they found themselves one-on-one with the opposing goalkeeper.
Austria was now on track. A flurry of chances prevented a larger lead. Feddersen, too, missed the target after finding himself completely unmarked in front of the net at the one-hour mark. Ranftl finally scored into the far corner after a build-up involving Schablas and Fischer. Sahin-Radlinger was virtually untested in the second half, as Liepaja remained completely harmless.
Austria Vienna – FK Liepaja 3–1 (2–1)
Vienna, Franz-Horr Stadium, 8,300 spectators
Referee: Zufferli (ITA)
First leg 2–0 – Austria advances to the third round with an aggregate score of 5–1 against Beitar Jerusalem.
Goals:
0:1 (4.) Haidara
1–1 (20') Feddersen
2–1 (29') Boateng
3–1 (66') Ranftl
Austria: Sahin-Radlinger – Buhari (60' Toifl), Lee K. (60. Fischer), Feddersen – Ranftl, Maybach, Wustinger (46. Handl), Schablas – Hettwer (73. Deshishku), Boateng (60. Eggestein), Markovic
Liepaja: Petkovic – Sorokins, Isajevs (42. Korobenko), Martins, Straalman – Ekou (35' Korotkovs), Strumia – Ogunniyi (46' Leidsman), Patijcuks (72' Lakutis), Haidara (72' Leite) – Oloko
Red card: Martins (8' / professional foul)
Yellow cards: Wustinger and Strumia, Ekou
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