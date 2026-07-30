All UEFA member nations threaten FIFA with a World Cup boycott

“Now is one such moment”

And it gets even clearer: “UEFA and its member associations will fight these plans with all their might. There are moments when institutions are not judged by what they are willing to accept, but by what they will never agree to. That moment is now. Some things are simply too important to sell. The FIFA World Cup belongs to soccer. It has always belonged to it—and it will always belong to it. As long as Europe has a voice, it will never be for sale.”