Official Statement
All UEFA member nations threaten FIFA with a World Cup boycott
A bombshell! All 55 UEFA member associations have voted to support a boycott of the World Cup if FIFA President Gianni Infantino continues to push ahead with his privatization plans.
“As a result of today’s deliberations, no UEFA national teams will participate in FIFA competitions as long as these plans are pursued —unless the proposal is completely withdrawn and FIFA provides binding guarantees that it will never again open its governance structures or competitions to private ownership,” according to UEFA’s official statement.
Here is UEFA’s official statement:
“Now is one such moment”
And it gets even clearer: “UEFA and its member associations will fight these plans with all their might. There are moments when institutions are not judged by what they are willing to accept, but by what they will never agree to. That moment is now. Some things are simply too important to sell. The FIFA World Cup belongs to soccer. It has always belonged to it—and it will always belong to it. As long as Europe has a voice, it will never be for sale.”
President Aleksander Ceferin has already made his opposition to Infantino’s plans clear in recent days! “This crosses a line that the institutions responsible for soccer should never cross,” Europe’s governing body stated.
A lot of money is at stake
A little over a week after the World Cup final in the U.S., FIFA President Infantino made it known that he intends to generate billions through the potential sale of some of FIFA’s commercial rights, such as those related to the World Cup. According to current information, FIFA is expected to generate more than four billion U.S. dollars (around 3.5 billion euros) in revenue from this, with participating associations also set to benefit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.