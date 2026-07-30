Aluminum Group AMAG Boosts Profits Despite Tariffs

Aluminum prices have risen

The AMAG Group’s total sales volume in the first half of the year was 221,400 metric tons, slightly above the prior-year level of 220,400 metric tons. According to the company, the increase in revenue is attributable to higher sales volumes in the Rolling segment and significantly higher aluminum prices. “A very strong operating performance” at the Ranshofen site in the Innviertel region enabled significant volume growth in the key markets of automotive (+31 percent) and heat exchangers (+23 percent), as well as further growth in aerospace (+9 percent) and industrial applications (+2 percent), according to the aluminum group.