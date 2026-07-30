Regulation Extended
The fuel price cap will rise to 1.9 cents in August
The Austrian government has decided to extend the fuel price cap for August; the mineral oil tax (MÖSt) will decrease by 1.9 cents per liter. The decision is long overdue, as prices at domestic gas stations have risen significantly again following the latest international crises. However, profit margins will not be affected...
Drivers in Austria will once again have to dig deeper into their pockets. According to current data from E-Control, the median price for diesel across Austria was recently over two euros per liter, while premium gasoline cost just under 1.9 euros on average nationwide. This means prices have risen almost back to the level seen shortly after the outbreak of the Iran war. The situation in the Middle East and the associated uncertainty continue to drive up oil prices.
Against this backdrop, the relief for the public finalized on Thursday comes at just the right time. After the subsidy had shrunk to a meager 0.8 cents in July, the increase to 1.9 cents starting in August provides a small breather.
The new regulation consists of several components:
- Mineral Oil Tax Reduction: The mineral oil tax will be reduced by 1.9 cents per liter. This means that the additional sales tax revenue generated by July’s high fuel prices will be returned to drivers starting in August.
- Price-Cut Guarantee: The obligation for gas station operators remains in effect. Falling international wholesale prices for B7 diesel and Euro-Super E10 must be quickly reflected at the pumps.
- No Margin Intervention: The margin cap, which was recently suspended, will not be reintroduced. There will be no further intervention in market-based pricing. However, it was only thanks to the margin cap that the fuel price cap was significantly higher overall at the beginning and provided greater relief to drivers (see chart).
Reactions from politicians
Minister of Economy and Energy Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP): “We are extending the fuel price cap as agreed until the end of August and returning the additional tax revenue directly through a reduction in the mineral oil tax. The latest analyses from E-Control show that the price-reduction guarantee is working.”
State Secretary Michaela Schmidt (SPÖ), however, warned against underestimating the situation: “Given the continuing volatility in the Middle East, we must remain vigilant. Should the situation worsen further, we will implement additional measures—including a statutory cap on profit margins.”
The government emphasizes that the fuel price cap is a temporary crisis measure. State Secretary Sepp Schellhorn: “My principle is always the same: Every exception must eventually have an expiration date. We will achieve lasting price stability through increased competition, faster approvals, and the expansion of domestic energy production.”
Whether and in what form the fuel price cap will continue after August depends on how prices develop on international markets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.