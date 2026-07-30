Infantino Rejects Criticism of Investor Plan!

“Part of a Democratic Process”

Infantino responded with the video to the storm of outrage that he himself had sparked with his speculative ideas. He countered the accusations and, in the video message, initially described the investor plans as a proposal that was “part of a democratic process.” After all, a majority of FIFA’s 211 member associations, as well as the FIFA Council, would have to approve it first. However, it already seems clear that, aside from the opposition from Europe—which the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) also supports—smaller member nations in particular are likely to support the idea, simply because they hope for a significant increase in revenue.