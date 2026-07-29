Resume Embellished with Artificial Intelligence

A 38-year-old defendant who had to answer charges of document forgery at the Linz Regional Court was unusually candid and forthcoming. She appeared without legal counsel and openly admitted that she wanted to improve her chances in a job interview with the help of artificial intelligence. She had ChatGPT spruce up her resume—in two ways. For instance, she had her insurance records rewritten because the Upper Austrian woman wanted to avoid questions about her health. So she used the freely available software to have relevant data deleted or rewritten to appear harmless.