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Woman (38) on Trial

Resume Embellished with Artificial Intelligence

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29.07.2026 11:20
Using ChatGPT to Get an Apprenticeship Certificate—It Had Consequences
Using ChatGPT to Get an Apprenticeship Certificate—It Had Consequences(Bild: APA/HARALD SCHNEIDER)
Porträt von Markus Schütz
Von Markus Schütz

Why not just smooth over alleged errors in your resume? Let artificial intelligence do it! A woman from Upper Austria had this idea and put it into action. It didn’t go well, and she ended up in court. There, she showed remorse and got off with a slap on the wrist.

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A 38-year-old defendant who had to answer charges of document forgery at the Linz Regional Court was unusually candid and forthcoming. She appeared without legal counsel and openly admitted that she wanted to improve her chances in a job interview with the help of artificial intelligence. She had ChatGPT spruce up her resume—in two ways. For instance, she had her insurance records rewritten because the Upper Austrian woman wanted to avoid questions about her health. So she used the freely available software to have relevant data deleted or rewritten to appear harmless.

Fake Apprenticeship Certificates
She also had the artificial intelligence generate and print out her apprenticeship completion certificates in “Human Resources Services” and “Office Administration.” However, she had verifiably completed training in at least one of these two professions and had also graduated from school. But because she could no longer find the original documents, she had the artificial intelligence replace them.

At the lower end of the sentencing range
The fraud was uncovered when her job application documents were examined more closely, and the woman, who had no prior criminal record, ended up in the Linz Regional Court. The judge and the prosecutor accepted her remorseful confession, and the 38-year-old received a “three-month suspended sentence” out of a possible two-year prison term.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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