Insect Stings Are Driving Up Call Volumes

From Minor Incidents to Life-Threatening Situations

The “Krone” spoke with Michael Weberbauer, who works for the Upper Austrian Red Cross and has been serving as a paramedic for 20 years. “The range of calls related to insect bites is enormous. Sometimes people call us even if they have just a mosquito bite or a tick. This is also because many people are afraid of the Asian tiger mosquito, which is said to be present here,” he says. Some people read reports and believe the tiger mosquito is extremely dangerous and that it infects them. At the same time, however, there are patients who develop severe swelling of the upper respiratory tract after insect bites and can barely speak—“we see it all.”