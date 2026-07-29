Question about “Ranch”
Illegal Campground or Detox Area?
In Aschach an der Steyr (Steyr-Land district), local residents accuse the owner of “Witti’s Ranch” of operating an illegal campground. He, however, sees things quite differently. The district authorities are also facing criticism; they’re accused of doing nothing about the situation.
Conditions like in the Wild West! That’s the complaint from residents living near “Witti’s Ranch” in Aschach an der Steyr. The property owner is said to have been operating an illegal campground for years in the wooded area along the riverbank. Although the authorities had targeted him two years ago, they are now reportedly standing by and doing nothing again. Particularly concerning is that people are lighting fires and barbecuing in the woods.
Online Advertising
“The site is advertised on websites—with an explicit mention of the possibility of open fires. According to our observations, people barbecue and build campfires there practically every Saturday night, with loud parties lasting well into the night,” describe Gerhard “Witti” Wittberger’s neighbors.
These are parking spaces on my approved parking lot intended to help my guests recover their ability to drive.
Gerhard Wittberger, Ranch-Besitzer
Upon request, he clarifies: “The tree cover on my ranch is not classified as a forest, and therefore the forest fire ordinance does not apply. This is not camping, but rather parking spaces for my guests to recover their ability to drive on my private, officially approved parking lot. Taxes have been paid for several years on the revenue generated initially by voluntary donations and, more recently, through a price list.”
Legally Binding Administrative Proceedings
The Steyr-Land District Administration rejects the accusation of inaction. “Several legally binding administrative proceedings have been imposed. The penalty has increased with each instance. We will also investigate the current report and, in the event of the operation of a campground without authorization, initiate criminal proceedings,” said the district administration’s spokesperson. According to the zoning plan, a campground is not permitted. Only a narrow strip is designated as a parking lot.
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