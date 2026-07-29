Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Question about “Ranch”

Illegal Campground or Detox Area?

Nachrichten
29.07.2026 09:00
A sign for campers has been posted in front of “Witti’s Ranch,” yet according to the property ...
A sign for campers has been posted in front of “Witti’s Ranch,” yet according to the property owner, it is not a campground.(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI.AT/Kerschbaummayr Werner)
Porträt von Mario Zeko
Von Mario Zeko

In Aschach an der Steyr (Steyr-Land district), local residents accuse the owner of “Witti’s Ranch” of operating an illegal campground. He, however, sees things quite differently. The district authorities are also facing criticism; they’re accused of doing nothing about the situation.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Conditions like in the Wild West! That’s the complaint from residents living near “Witti’s Ranch” in Aschach an der Steyr. The property owner is said to have been operating an illegal campground for years in the wooded area along the riverbank. Although the authorities had targeted him two years ago, they are now reportedly standing by and doing nothing again. Particularly concerning is that people are lighting fires and barbecuing in the woods.

Online Advertising
“The site is advertised on websites—with an explicit mention of the possibility of open fires. According to our observations, people barbecue and build campfires there practically every Saturday night, with loud parties lasting well into the night,” describe Gerhard “Witti” Wittberger’s neighbors.

Zitat Icon

These are parking spaces on my approved parking lot intended to help my guests recover their ability to drive.

Gerhard Wittberger, Ranch-Besitzer


Upon request, he clarifies: “The tree cover on my ranch is not classified as a forest, and therefore the forest fire ordinance does not apply. This is not camping, but rather parking spaces for my guests to recover their ability to drive on my private, officially approved parking lot. Taxes have been paid for several years on the revenue generated initially by voluntary donations and, more recently, through a price list.”

Legally Binding Administrative Proceedings
The Steyr-Land District Administration rejects the accusation of inaction. “Several legally binding administrative proceedings have been imposed. The penalty has increased with each instance. We will also investigate the current report and, in the event of the operation of a campground without authorization, initiate criminal proceedings,” said the district administration’s spokesperson. According to the zoning plan, a campground is not permitted. Only a narrow strip is designated as a parking lot.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
29.07.2026 09:00
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf