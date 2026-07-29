Military Service Reform
Austrian Armed Forces Seeking 250 Million Euros
The new conscription law has been agreed upon, but now the question arises: Who will pay? The additional millions aren’t included in the budget. And: The agreement reached within the coalition on Monday had to do with a man who orchestrated the proceedings from behind the scenes. The “Krone” knows the inside story.
It was touch-and-go right up to the last minute. Even on the day the agreement was reached, the ÖVP threatened to walk away from the negotiating table. That didn’t happen, and it was thanks to a man who orchestrated the proceedings from behind the scenes: Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.
According to reports, he has held numerous discussions with all three parties in recent weeks as negotiations on the reform intensified. As commander-in-chief of the Austrian Armed Forces, this issue is of great importance to him.
As recently as Sunday, in his speech at the opening of the Salzburg Festival, he reminded the three-party coalition that democracy thrives on compromise. On the sidelines of the festival, the Federal President also met with the three party leaders.
Former Party Leader Urged to Influence His Greens
However, the work is not yet complete: Even after the agreement in principle, the government is pinning great hopes on the Federal President’s influence. He is expected to urge his former party colleagues in the Greens to agree to the extension of civilian service. To do so, the government needs a constitutional majority—that is, the support of the FPÖ or the Greens.
Civilian service is to remain at nine months in the first year, though a voluntary two-month extension is to be introduced. Should the number of conscripts drop dramatically due to the extension of military service, a mandatory two-month extension of civilian service will take effect.
If the government intends to push this through exactly as proposed, it won’t happen with us on board.
David Stögmüller (Grüne)
Opposition Points to “Chaos” and “Botched Job”
The FPÖ and the Greens are sharply criticizing the government’s proposal. However, both parties are open to dialogue, if only to sort out “the chaos” and “the mess” created by the government, according to defense spokespeople David Stögmüller (Greens) and Volker Reifenberger (FPÖ). They both see not only many unanswered questions but also numerous problems. For example, Reifenberger fears that the army will recruit significantly fewer personnel in the first two years. “That will have repercussions for ten years.”
The Question of Funding
The question of funding remains largely unresolved. The Ministry of Defense currently estimates additional costs of 200 to 250 million compared to the current conscription system. This includes two months of military training, one month of reserve duty, and an eight-month pay increase. In any case, the Army’s procurements—such as new fighter jets—are not expected to be included in this calculation. Whether the bottom line will actually add up remains to be seen.
Higher estimates of up to 400 million euros have also been circulating in coalition circles. The pay increase alone—from 600 to 1,000 euros per month—costs more than 70 million euros a year. None of this has been factored into the budget.
Ministry: Not at the Expense of Procurements
The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the reform must not come at the expense of procurement. According to reports from various government offices, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger, is expected to bear a significant portion of the costs. However, NEOS officials deny this.
“If the Ministry of Defense is unable to cover the costs, then there must be a different allocation. We are prepared, if necessary, to make a constructive contribution here,” they stated meaningfully in response to an inquiry.
This article has been automatically translated,
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