Austrian Armed Forces Seeking 250 Million Euros

Opposition Points to “Chaos” and “Botched Job”

The FPÖ and the Greens are sharply criticizing the government’s proposal. However, both parties are open to dialogue, if only to sort out “the chaos” and “the mess” created by the government, according to defense spokespeople David Stögmüller (Greens) and Volker Reifenberger (FPÖ). They both see not only many unanswered questions but also numerous problems. For example, Reifenberger fears that the army will recruit significantly fewer personnel in the first two years. “That will have repercussions for ten years.”