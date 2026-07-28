Controversial Letter
Chamber President Stepped Out of Line in the Ruck Case
Martha Schultz was supposed to vote against expelling the Vienna Chamber of Commerce president from the ÖVP—but she didn’t. In an internal letter obtained by the “Krone,” she now explains why she defied the party line.
There’s unrest in the Economic Association. Not only did former minister and ÖVP veteran Maria Rauch-Kallat symbolically resign her membership in the Vienna Economic Association on Monday and join the Upper Austrian branch instead,
After the ÖVP pulled the plug and expelled Vienna Chamber of Commerce President Walter Ruck, it is primarily the Economic Federation’s regional organizations that are up in arms. Ruck had been caught out by a leaked transcript of a conversation in which he interfered in personnel appointments, favored relatives and confidants, and made derogatory remarks about women and political allies.
This is not a power struggle, but rather a clinging to power—driven by a misguided sense of loyalty.
Maria Rauch-Kallat über die Zustände im (Wiener) Wirtschaftsbund
Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH
This put Martha Schultz, president of the Chamber of Commerce and national chairwoman of “Women in Business,” in a bind. For within the powerful Economic Federation, Ruck still has many allies who are standing up for the disgraced chamber chief.
Schultz is said to have received a clear directive from the heads of the regional chambers to vote against Ruck’s expulsion. She did not do so—even though she is said to have been torn about it during the meeting.
Schultz justified her actions in a letter
In a letter obtained by the “Krone,” she explains her position to her Economic Federation colleagues: “The damage now extends far beyond party lines and has triggered consequences for our democratic institutions that cannot yet be assessed.” According to the Tyrolean, this also affects the Economic Federation and the Chamber of Commerce. “Out of this concern, I supported the resolution in the BP Executive Board,” Schultz wrote. This step, she said, was “the logical consequence for which he himself is responsible.”
There appears to be no understanding in the provinces for Ruck’s expulsion. Andreas Wirth, deputy president of the Economic Federation and head of the Chamber of Commerce in Burgenland, apparently sees no reason for Ruck to resign either. When asked whether Ruck should resign, Wirth replied, “Why?”
“Schultz has said everything there is to say on this topic”
While Schultz’s departure is likely to further bolster her image as a “reformer,” the heads of the state chambers are less than enthusiastic. Even the president’s appeal does little to help: “Let’s make sure we continue on our path of reforms and regaining the trust of our members together,” said Schultz. Officially, however, Schultz is remaining silent; in response to a query from *Krone*, she simply stated: “Chairwoman Schultz has said everything there is to say on this topic. The WB Chairwoman is in close communication and ongoing consultation with the state chamber presidents.”
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