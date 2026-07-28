Chamber President Stepped Out of Line in the Ruck Case

“Schultz has said everything there is to say on this topic”

While Schultz’s departure is likely to further bolster her image as a “reformer,” the heads of the state chambers are less than enthusiastic. Even the president’s appeal does little to help: “Let’s make sure we continue on our path of reforms and regaining the trust of our members together,” said Schultz. Officially, however, Schultz is remaining silent; in response to a query from *Krone*, she simply stated: “Chairwoman Schultz has said everything there is to say on this topic. The WB Chairwoman is in close communication and ongoing consultation with the state chamber presidents.”