A Turn in the Debate Over the Rescue Helicopter

The list of opponents to a helicopter landing site in the “In der Wies” district of Scharnstein has now grown to 1,200 people. “We want a reliable, public-interest-oriented air rescue service at the existing airfield—and no commercial helicopter operation in ‘In der Wies.’ Rescue services are a public service, not a business model,” politicians from the SP, FP, and the Greens also declared themselves opponents of the project in a joint press release. Heli Austria, the operator of the “Martin 3” rescue helicopter, had set its sights on this controversial location as an alternative site, as tensions with the ASKÖ flying club at the current location had been escalating.