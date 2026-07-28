New Operator?
A Turn in the Debate Over the Rescue Helicopter
What’s next for air rescue? This question has been on the minds of Almtal residents for weeks. Now, a solution may be in the works. According to SP Deputy Mayor Max Ebenführer, the Askö Aviation Club is believed to have signed a letter of intent with a new operator.
The list of opponents to a helicopter landing site in the “In der Wies” district of Scharnstein has now grown to 1,200 people. “We want a reliable, public-interest-oriented air rescue service at the existing airfield—and no commercial helicopter operation in ‘In der Wies.’ Rescue services are a public service, not a business model,” politicians from the SP, FP, and the Greens also declared themselves opponents of the project in a joint press release. Heli Austria, the operator of the “Martin 3” rescue helicopter, had set its sights on this controversial location as an alternative site, as tensions with the ASKÖ flying club at the current location had been escalating.
Lease Agreement Terminated
A few weeks ago, the club terminated the lease agreement. This sparked concerns in the region about the loss of the rescue helicopter. “Our goal is and remains to ensure reliable air-based emergency medical services in the region,” the aviation club announced, indicating a solution. Other providers of rescue helicopter services had repeatedly signaled interest in collaborating at the Scharnstein site.
Now, according to Scharnstein’s SP Deputy Mayor Max Ebenführer, an alternative may indeed have been found. “A letter of intent is believed to have been signed with a well-known company. The ‘In der Wies’ site would then likely be no longer needed.” He declined to say which company was involved. In the Almtal region, there is talk of the Vorarlberg-based company Wucher. The company’s management has not yet responded to an inquiry from the “Krone.”
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