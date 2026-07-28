In the Crosshairs of Politics
Trump Ties: Infantino Faces Trouble in the U.S.!
New trouble for Gianni Infantino. Jamie Raskin, a high-ranking U.S. politician, is demanding an investigation into the close ties between the FIFA boss and U.S. President Donald Trump. The Democratic congressman suspects corruption and is now taking action!
“It’s time to show corruption at FIFA the red card,” Raskin writes in an official statement. In it, the U.S. politician calls on FIFA and Infantino to submit information regarding contacts with the current U.S. administration by August 9.
But that’s not all—Raskin is also demanding that Infantino testify before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee. If the Democrats were to take control of the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections, Raskin would likely be the leading candidate for the new chairmanship of that very committee.
Several Controversial Moves
For Infantino and Trump, this would be an unwelcome scenario, as the Democrat would then have more influence in the matter. Infantino is accused of having won the favor of U.S. President Trump through acts of favoritism. A prime example of this is the FIFA Peace Prize, which was created specifically to be presented to Trump.
During the World Cup , Trump is said to have intervened with Infantino to have the red card suspension of U.S. forward Folarin Balogun lifted. The fact that the player was then actually allowed to play in the World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium caused a major stir worldwide.
But that’s not all! In his statement, Raskin also addresses office space rented by FIFA in Trump Tower in New York. The cost: approximately $600,000 per year. Raskin has therefore demanded a list of all money transfers and gifts to Trump, his administration, and his family. In addition, the U.S. politician wants to review visitor logs from the FIFA offices in Miami and New York. So a hot summer and fall still lie ahead for Infantino and Co.
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