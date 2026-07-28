Trump Ties: Infantino Faces Trouble in the U.S.!

But that’s not all! In his statement, Raskin also addresses office space rented by FIFA in Trump Tower in New York. The cost: approximately $600,000 per year. Raskin has therefore demanded a list of all money transfers and gifts to Trump, his administration, and his family. In addition, the U.S. politician wants to review visitor logs from the FIFA offices in Miami and New York. So a hot summer and fall still lie ahead for Infantino and Co.