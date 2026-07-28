Pickle Alert: Local Products Are Being Displaced

Pickled Cucumbers from India

The situation is particularly striking with regard to retail chains’ private-label brands: Of 40 products examined, only five clearly identified Austria as the country of origin. Thirty-one private-label pickles hit the shelves without any indication of origin at all. Where manufacturers provided information upon request, a clear picture also emerged: The jars more often contain cucumbers from abroad than from Austria. Countries mentioned included Turkey, Poland, and Germany. For nine products, India was listed as the country of origin.