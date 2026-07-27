Dentist Hit a Brick Wall: He Must Pay €11,000

The dental assistant had meticulously documented her overtime hours month after month. At the time of the mutual termination, her time account showed 336 hours of overtime. The employer should have paid her for these hours, including overtime premiums, as part of her final settlement. However, he did not do so. In addition, he issued her a reference letter that failed to list key areas of her responsibilities.



Time Account Settled

The woman from Linz turned to the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor. The Chamber intervened with the employer, who corrected the employment reference but refused to pay the overtime hours. He argued that these hours had already expired under the statute of limitations and therefore did not have to be paid. Lawyers from the Chamber made it clear that, due to the time account system, there was neither expiration nor a statute of limitations, meaning all outstanding hours were due. In the end, she had to file a lawsuit to get her money. Even before the first court hearing, the employer finally paid the outstanding 11,000 euros gross.