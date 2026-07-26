Passau to Bratislava
Young Influencer Aims for World Record on the Danube
72 hours, 350 kilometers, and one goal. At the “yfood River Race 350,” influencer Marinus aims to make Danube history. In just three days, the athlete plans to swim from Passau to Bratislava in Austria—while staying in the water almost the entire time.
Influencer Marinus Obermair, better known as “MovelikeG,” is launching his biggest project on Sunday: The 23-year-old from Rosenheim plans to cover the approximately 350-kilometer stretch of the Danube from Passau to Bratislava in 72 hours, setting a world record in the process. He is expected to pass through Linz on Monday evening. The idea has been with him since childhood: “I launched a paper boat into the Danube with my father and asked where it would float to. He said, ‘It’s going to float all the way across Austria.’” That sentence has stayed with him ever since.
Months of Preparation
He spent months preparing with endurance training, acclimatization to cold temperatures, and many hours in the water. But mental strength is just as important. “When you spend 72 hours nonstop in a river, at some point you’re no longer fighting the current—you’re fighting yourself.” The low water levels of the Danube are also expected to make the project more difficult. Less current means he’ll have to exert significantly more effort. The ten locks along the route also cost time—while Marinus can take short breaks on the houseboat there, the clock keeps ticking.
Live Broadcast
With this project, the extreme athlete wants to show that extraordinary goals don’t require extraordinary talent. During the 72 hours, he’ll be accompanied by a boat with a crew and medical support. The attempt will be streamed live on YouTube. Afterward, he has only one wish: “First, just lie down and sleep for as long as I want.”
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