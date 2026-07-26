Young Influencer Aims for World Record on the Danube

Influencer Marinus Obermair, better known as “MovelikeG,” is launching his biggest project on Sunday: The 23-year-old from Rosenheim plans to cover the approximately 350-kilometer stretch of the Danube from Passau to Bratislava in 72 hours, setting a world record in the process. He is expected to pass through Linz on Monday evening. The idea has been with him since childhood: “I launched a paper boat into the Danube with my father and asked where it would float to. He said, ‘It’s going to float all the way across Austria.’” That sentence has stayed with him ever since.