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The amount in question is 900,000 euros

Luxury Car Dealers on Trial for Tax Fraud

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27.07.2026 05:00
(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMMAYR)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

A pair is alleged to have evaded taxes totaling around 900,000 euros by failing to pay taxes. Now the two must answer for their actions in court in Linz. They face up to ten years in prison.

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Time and again, high-end cars are being misused in Upper Austria. Just last week, a car dealer from the Perg district was sentenced—though the verdict is not yet final—to two years in prison. He is alleged to have sold highly exclusive classic cars and sports cars on behalf of customers. However, instead of paying the proceeds to the customers, he used them to plug financial holes in his own business.

Taxes Not Paid on 19 Cars
On Monday, two businessmen from Linz will have to answer for their alleged crimes at the local regional court. The pair (ages 41 and 40) are alleged to have evaded sales tax, corporate income tax, capital gains tax, and standard consumption taxes totaling approximately 900,000 euros on the sale of a total of 19 cars.

Both face up to ten years in prison, a fine of up to 2.5 million euros, and a fine of up to 8 million euros for the company.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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