“I Don’t Want Much, Just to Live a Life Without Fear”

Your hair test, requested by the authorities, came back negative. Yet the police are still looking for you. Are you afraid of having to go back to the shelter?

Yes! As I mentioned, we’ve complied with everything and taken all the tests—even two voluntary ones, which also came back negative—yet we’re still being terrorized. Not just me, but Matthias and my in-laws, too. All I want now is to go home and forget this whole ordeal. I don’t know if that will be possible—the Youth Welfare Office is hounding us. I really don’t want much—just the right to live a normal life without fear.