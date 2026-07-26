Known as a threat
Abdul Ballout: The Iran War Fueled His Hatred
Once again, a terrorist rampage in a German city has caused bloody chaos and horror. One woman is dead, and other victims of the attack involving a white van are in critical condition. The suspected perpetrator—a 21-year-old man born in Berlin—is on the run. He was known to authorities as an Islamist threat; the war on Iran and Lebanon likely intensified his hatred.
Abdul Ballout was born in Berlin in 2005, grew up there, and is a German citizen. His family’s roots lie in Lebanon—which may have been the trigger for Saturday night’s act of madness. The attacks on Lebanon as part of the war against Iran have only intensified his hatred of the U.S. and, above all, Israel, as the “Krone” has learned.
The 21-year-old, who was released from juvenile detention just last May, became radicalized online—as so many followers of Islamist groups have in recent years. “The man is known to the police and is believed to be part of the Islamist scene in Berlin,” police spokesperson Florian Nath announced in the early hours of Sunday morning as part of the public manhunt. He was known to the police for offenses including aggravated assault and extortion with the intent to rob.
It’s nearly impossible to always prevent car-based terrorism
According to Austrian state security authorities, German security agencies had classified Ballout as an Islamist threat. There were also tips in the run-up to the attack on the Pride event, but despite all security measures, it is nearly impossible to completely rule out an attack using a car or van as a weapon at a large-scale event.
As “Krone” journalist Christoph Engelmaier, who had traveled to Berlin for the Christopher Street Day celebrations, confirmed, the streets were secured with bollards and barriers. Apparently, this had not been possible without gaps at the Großer Tiergarten, where the terror rampage began—and that is exactly where Abdul Ballout struck, until a tree brought his rampage to a halt and he fled on foot.
There is no known connection to Austria regarding the main suspect at this time; however, all of Germany’s external borders—including those with Austria—are being monitored.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.