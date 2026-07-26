Abdul Ballout: The Iran War Fueled His Hatred

The 21-year-old, who was released from juvenile detention just last May, became radicalized online—as so many followers of Islamist groups have in recent years. “The man is known to the police and is believed to be part of the Islamist scene in Berlin,” police spokesperson Florian Nath announced in the early hours of Sunday morning as part of the public manhunt. He was known to the police for offenses including aggravated assault and extortion with the intent to rob.