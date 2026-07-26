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Known as a threat

Abdul Ballout: The Iran War Fueled His Hatred

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26.07.2026 11:07
He was born in Berlin and is driven by hatred of the U.S. and Israel—a sentiment intensified by ...
He was born in Berlin and is driven by hatred of the U.S. and Israel—a sentiment intensified by the war with Iran.(Bild: Krone-Collage/AFP/RALF HIRSCHBERGER, Polizei Berlin)
Porträt von Christoph Budin
Porträt von Heike Reinthaller-Rindler
Von Christoph Budin und Heike Reinthaller-Rindler

Once again, a terrorist rampage in a German city has caused bloody chaos and horror. One woman is dead, and other victims of the attack involving a white van are in critical condition. The suspected perpetrator—a 21-year-old man born in Berlin—is on the run. He was known to authorities as an Islamist threat; the war on Iran and Lebanon likely intensified his hatred.

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Abdul Ballout was born in Berlin in 2005, grew up there, and is a German citizen. His family’s roots lie in Lebanon—which may have been the trigger for Saturday night’s act of madness. The attacks on Lebanon as part of the war against Iran have only intensified his hatred of the U.S. and, above all, Israel, as the “Krone” has learned.

The 21-year-old, who was released from juvenile detention just last May, became radicalized online—as so many followers of Islamist groups have in recent years. “The man is known to the police and is believed to be part of the Islamist scene in Berlin,” police spokesperson Florian Nath announced in the early hours of Sunday morning as part of the public manhunt. He was known to the police for offenses including aggravated assault and extortion with the intent to rob.

It’s nearly impossible to always prevent car-based terrorism
According to Austrian state security authorities, German security agencies had classified Ballout as an Islamist threat. There were also tips in the run-up to the attack on the Pride event, but despite all security measures, it is nearly impossible to completely rule out an attack using a car or van as a weapon at a large-scale event.

As “Krone” journalist Christoph Engelmaier, who had traveled to Berlin for the Christopher Street Day celebrations, confirmed, the streets were secured with bollards and barriers. Apparently, this had not been possible without gaps at the Großer Tiergarten, where the terror rampage began—and that is exactly where Abdul Ballout struck, until a tree brought his rampage to a halt and he fled on foot.

Thus, the Christopher Street Day celebration was secured.
Thus, the Christopher Street Day celebration was secured.(Bild: Christoph Engelmaier)
In addition to the fixed bollards, barriers were also in use.
In addition to the fixed bollards, barriers were also in use.(Bild: Christoph Engelmaier)

There is no known connection to Austria regarding the main suspect at this time; however, all of Germany’s external borders—including those with Austria—are being monitored.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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