Now the club responds
Scandal in the ÖFB Cup: “We are deeply shocked!”
Disturbing scenes in the ÖFB Cup: Blau-Weiß Linz player Karim Conte was subjected to racist abuse on Friday during the team’s 3-1 first-round victory over Union Gurten. “We’ve seen a video of the incident, and as Union Gurten, we are naturally deeply shocked,” the club said in a statement.
“We distance ourselves from racism and discrimination of any kind and will not tolerate it in any way,” the third-division club from Upper Austria makes clear. “Unfortunately, there are still people in our society who haven’t caught up with the modern era and are a bit behind the times. Sadly, sports often provide precisely these people with a platform to express themselves.”
“Ne***bua” heard in the livestream
What happened? In the closing stages of the thrilling cup thriller, Karim Conte stepped in front of the ball to block a free kick. Consequently, the Blau-Weiß Linz player was shown a yellow card. But then this happened: As can be heard in a video, a fan loudly shouted “Ne***bua,” racially insulting the 26-year-old soccer player from Guinea.
Club Apologizes
“We apologize to player Karim Conte and would like to emphasize once again that Union Gurten clearly distances itself from racist remarks both on and off the field,” said the Regionalliga Nord club, expressing shame over the fan’s behavior.
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