What Needs to Change Urgently Regarding Child Support

Another reader shares his own experiences: “I know both sides. I received child support for my daughter, but on the other hand, I also had to pay child support for two children born out of wedlock. The fact is that the parent with custody of the children doesn’t have to provide proof of how much is spent on the children. My income of 5,200 euros was calculated at 32 percent for two children. That comes to 1,600 euros. No child needs 800 euros a month.”