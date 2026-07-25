Mother Was Suddenly Taken from This Life

The community therefore wants to support its members. In consultation with the bereaved family, a fundraising campaign is now underway. Mayor Hammer emphasizes: “The sense of shock and grief throughout our entire community is profound. It is precisely in such difficult times that the importance of solidarity and mutual support becomes clear. The market town of Altenberg and the Altenberg parish have therefore jointly launched a fundraising campaign to support the Holzinger family,” the statement reads. There is an outpouring of sympathy.