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Mother Was Suddenly Taken from This Life

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25.07.2026 06:00
Just under two weeks ago, the 45-year-old got up at home, collapsed—and ultimately died. Two ...
Just under two weeks ago, the 45-year-old got up at home, collapsed—and ultimately died. Two children are now mourning their mother.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/privat, Gemeinde Altenberg)
Porträt von Gerald Schwab
Von Gerald Schwab

A 45-year-old woman from Altenberg died suddenly last week from a blood clot. The shock in the Upper Austrian community is profound. A fundraising campaign has been launched for her husband and two young children in an effort to at least alleviate their financial worries.

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Her death came out of nowhere. Just under two weeks ago, 45-year-old Margit Holzinger from Altenberg got out of bed at home and collapsed. The mother of two sons—ages six and eight—was immediately taken by ambulance to Linz. There, doctors diagnosed a blood clot. Despite all efforts, the bank employee never regained consciousness. Last Friday, the 45-year-old finally passed away. She is survived by her husband and two sons.

Fourth Death in the Community
“It’s just so sad; this is already the fourth tragic death in a family in my community within a short period of time. The shock and grief in Altenberg are therefore naturally profound,” says Mayor Michael Hammer. The family moved to Altenberg a few years ago and quickly became integrated into community life. The two boys play for the local soccer club, and their father, Bernhard, is involved as a youth coach.

Uncertain future
Now, however, the bereaved family faces a difficult and uncertain future. “The family doesn’t yet know how to move forward. In addition to this immense loss, there are, of course, financial burdens as well. The father will likely no longer be able to work full-time to provide for the children,” the mayor said in an interview with the “Krone.”

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It’s just so sad—this is already the fourth tragic death in a family in my community within a short period of time. 

Michael Hammer, Bürgermeister von Altenberg

The community therefore wants to support its members. In consultation with the bereaved family, a fundraising campaign is now underway. Mayor Hammer emphasizes: “The sense of shock and grief throughout our entire community is profound. It is precisely in such difficult times that the importance of solidarity and mutual support becomes clear. The market town of Altenberg and the Altenberg parish have therefore jointly launched a fundraising campaign to support the Holzinger family,” the statement reads. There is an outpouring of sympathy.

Next Wednesday, Margit Holzinger will be laid to rest in Gallneukirchen.

And you can donate here: Recipient: Holzinger M. Donation Account
IBAN: AT87 3411 1000 0066 5604

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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