First Title Since 2008
Champions! Graz Giants Achieve Their Dream
They did it! In front of more than 3,200 spectators in the Südstadt, the Graz Giants secured their first championship title since 2008. The Austrian Bowl was a true thriller; it wasn’t until the very end that the Styrian footballers turned the nail-biting championship game in their favor, winning 16–14.
The date was June 27, 2008. The Graz Giants and the Tyrol Raiders faced off in the Austrian Bowl. The Styrian footballers, led by head coach Sir Rick Rhoades, celebrated a 31–21 victory and the AFL championship title.
It was the Giants’ tenth title and would be their last for a long time. Ten years ago, they came up empty-handed in the championship game; today, the title-hungry Graz team wanted to finally put an end to their long title drought in the Südstadt.
Goodness gracious, but the Giants didn’t get off to a good start—the Danube Dragons stormed right into the end zone with their very first perfect play. But the Giants’ response wasn’t long in coming: a sweet pass from quarterback Steinmair, Dachs-Wiesinger scoring the touchdown—7–7. The celebration was short-lived, however—7–14. The score was 10–14 at halftime. The Giants’ fans still held out hope for the title. A bitter blow: In the third quarter, Alexander Auer limped off the field injured; for the Giants’ rising star, the final was over.
But the Styrians shook off the setback and picked up more and more momentum. Morales made a crucial interception. The final was on a knife’s edge, with more than 3,200 spectators witnessing a true championship thriller.
And a happy ending for the Styrian giants. The game was decided two minutes before the end: Liptak with the field goal—16–14, putting the Giants in the lead for the first time. And they didn’t let it slip away.
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