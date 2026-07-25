Champions! Graz Giants Achieve Their Dream

Goodness gracious, but the Giants didn’t get off to a good start—the Danube Dragons stormed right into the end zone with their very first perfect play. But the Giants’ response wasn’t long in coming: a sweet pass from quarterback Steinmair, Dachs-Wiesinger scoring the touchdown—7–7. The celebration was short-lived, however—7–14. The score was 10–14 at halftime. The Giants’ fans still held out hope for the title. A bitter blow: In the third quarter, Alexander Auer limped off the field injured; for the Giants’ rising star, the final was over.